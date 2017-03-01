State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahoma Capitol - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahoma Capitol

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An image of Woody Guthrie lit up the Oklahoma Capitol, but the state doesn't want the unauthorized artwork coming back.

Oklahoma City artist Jack Fowler says he projected an image of the folk singer Monday night onto tarps covering construction work in an effort to get people to "shake up the powers that be." Guthrie was born in Okemah, Oklahoma, and influenced singers including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

Fowler said Tuesday he believes the "This Land Is Your Land" singer would be appalled that state lawmakers are considering taxing "car washes and funerals" at the same time another proposal would eliminate corporate income taxes.

Oklahoma's agency that manages property said in a statement the projection is prohibited due to safety concerns for crews working on a Capitol restoration project.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

