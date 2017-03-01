Man arrested in Oklahoma accused of Colorado woman's death

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A 32-year-old man has been charged in the death and dismemberment of a Colorado woman.

Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett says Adam Densmore was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2mrdJUj ) that Densmore remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail after being extradited from Oklahoma, where he was arrested earlier this month. He's being held without bond until another hearing on May 4. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Ashley Mead, who was Densmore's girlfriend, was reported missing Feb. 14 along with her 1-year-old daughter.

Partial human remains discovered in Oklahoma were identified as Mead's.

It's believed Mead was killed in Boulder.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

