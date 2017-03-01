Midwest survey suggests manufacturing boosting economy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Midwest survey suggests manufacturing boosting economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest manufacturing is boosting economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states.

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index report released Wednesday says the overall economic index for the region rose to 60.5 in February from 54.7 in January. It's the highest figure since April 2014 and the fourth monthly increase in a row.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the increases point to the improving regional manufacturing economy.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:57:58 GMT
    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:57:55 GMT
    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

  • Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:42:10 GMT
    Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend. Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan. Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.

