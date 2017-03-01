Suspect arrested in 2013 slaying of Oklahoma City woman

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend. Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan. Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.
Sgt. Jack Stillman- a Patriot system repairer with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade- is by all accounts a good father, husband, brother, and soldier. Jack went through basic right here at Fort Sill and just celebrated his 23rd birthday this week. Despite extensive military training, deployments, PCSing and active duty service, that’s not the hardest thing the Stillmans have been through.
