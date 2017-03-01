Suspect arrested in 2013 slaying of Oklahoma City woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the nearly four-year-old death of a woman in Oklahoma City.

Sgt. Gary Knight said Wednesday that a 53-year-old man was arrested on a murder warrant for the July 2013 death of 94-year-old Evelyn Goodall in her home in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the woman died after being assaulted on July 5, 2013, but a cause of death was not immediately released.

Knight says the suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City.

Jail records show he's being held without bond, but court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

