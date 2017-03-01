Oklahoma Supreme Court to decide eligibility of new justice

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union wants the Oklahoma Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Patrick Wyrick from serving on the court from a southeastern Oklahoma district.

Wyrick is the state attorney general's former solicitor general who was appointed to the court by Gov. Mary Fallin and sworn in last month. The appointment was later challenged in a lawsuit.

ACLU Legal Director Brady Henderson told a Supreme Court referee Wednesday Wyrick doesn't live in the region and wasn't a qualified elector, meaning he's eligible to register to vote there, for one year before his appointment as required by the state Constitution.

Special Assistant Attorney General Neal leader says Wyrick was nominated by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which is solely responsible for choosing nominees.

The court hasn't said when it may rule.

