Oklahoma Supreme Court to decide eligibility of new justice - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma Supreme Court to decide eligibility of new justice

Patrick Wyrick (Source Office of Governor Mary Fallin) Patrick Wyrick (Source Office of Governor Mary Fallin)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union wants the Oklahoma Supreme Court to prohibit Justice Patrick Wyrick from serving on the court from a southeastern Oklahoma district.

Wyrick is the state attorney general's former solicitor general who was appointed to the court by Gov. Mary Fallin and sworn in last month. The appointment was later challenged in a lawsuit.

ACLU Legal Director Brady Henderson told a Supreme Court referee Wednesday Wyrick doesn't live in the region and wasn't a qualified elector, meaning he's eligible to register to vote there, for one year before his appointment as required by the state Constitution.

Special Assistant Attorney General Neal leader says Wyrick was nominated by the Judicial Nominating Commission, which is solely responsible for choosing nominees.

The court hasn't said when it may rule.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:57:58 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:57:58 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:57:55 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:57:55 GMT

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

  • Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery

    Charges filed in deadly Duncan robbery

    Friday, June 2 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-02 22:42:10 GMT
    Edgar CoffeyEdgar Coffey

    Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend. Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan. Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.

    Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend. Police say Dylan Black was found dead inside a car on Sunday from a gunshot wound to the head at the Greens Apartments in Duncan. Kevin Harris and Cody McQuilliam are both facing second-degree murder charges. They're being held on a $1-million bond at the Stephens County Jail. Two 16-year-olds are also facing second-degree murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly