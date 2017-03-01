Lawton Animal Welfare broken into, dog stolen - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Animal Welfare broken into, dog stolen

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Animal Welfare, 2104 SW 6th Street, was broken into on February 27 during the early morning hours.

Suspect(s) made entry into the building by prying open a rear door and took a laptop computer, a set of keys, and a dog from the kennel area.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Lawton Police Department.

