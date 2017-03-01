Firefighters battle Fort Sill blaze - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Firefighters battle Fort Sill blaze

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Training Area 52 on Fort Sill caught fire just north of the cantonment area around noon on March 1st. Six fire trucks are in the area battling the blaze. 

The cause of fire is under investigation. However, there were no troops in that area when the blaze began and it is not in an area normally impacted by range fires. 

The Fort Sill Fire Department and the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade along with the Lawton Fire Department and the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge firefighters helped combat the fire. As a result of the fire and the backfires, 250 acres were burned. The fire was contained by 3:00 p.m.

Parts of Artillery Ridge Road and Tower Two Road remain closed.

