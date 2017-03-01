Discover Oklahoma- Nic’s Diner and Lounge - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Discover Oklahoma- Nic’s Diner and Lounge

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- It’s known for serving some outrageously delicious burgers!

Nic’s Place, featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, has opened in his new location in Oklahoma City. Now called Nic’s Diner and Lounge.

They have the same great food just a lot more room.  Thick patties and savory toppings launched the original Nic’s Grill to one of the best burger places in Oklahoma, the only problem it had cramped quarters.

“I started over there in a little bitty place. I had to work my way up.”

That hard work paid off. Nic can now feed the masses in his new midtown location.

“I wanted to put something together. I thought was beautiful but still welcomed everyone.”

The new Nic’s is much bigger with a cozy dark wood atmosphere and large family size tables---but just because there’s a new look doesn’t mean you won’t find the same great mouthwatering burgers

“We’re all about the burgers. Burgers is our main focus. The difference between here and there is you get more choices of cheeses, you’ll get onion rings and fries as well. Rather than a basket, everything is plated over here. A little better presentation.”

All the original favorites are still available like the Nic’s classic with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise and, of course, the Fat Dena.

Information provided by Discover Oklahoma. 

