Large wildfire burning in Jackson County

A large wildfire broke out 5 miles west of Altus around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to emergency officials, the fire started near River Bridge and Highway 62 near a construction area. At least seven departments are on scene fighting the fire as well as Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Forestry representatives. The Red Cross is also on scene providing rehab services for the firefighters battling the blaze.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or structures being lost to the fire.

