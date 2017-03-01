Amazon begins collecting sales tax in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR)– Amazon is now collecting Oklahoma sales tax.

Gov. Fallin says the revenue will not affect this year’s current $870 million budget hole and it’s unclear exactly how much the state will collect; however, officials expect it to bring in “tens of millions of dollars annually.”

“We know that cities and states are losing out on sales tax revenue each year as more business is conducted online. We still need to call on Congress to implement a fair system for online sales tax. We have to help our local communities keep local businesses healthy and fund core services,” Fallin said in a statement.

The Oklahoma Retail Protection Act, which was passed by the legislature last year, requires online retailers that don’t have a physical presence in Oklahoma to either begin voluntarily collecting sales tax or send customers a notice at the end of the year to pay the tax.

Information provided by KFOR.