Cameron University presents renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewewardy

LAWTON, OK- The Cameron University School of Arts and Sciences is pleased to present nationally renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewewardy in presentations that are open to the public on Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7. On Monday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m., he will speak on “Issues in Indian Country,” at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, March 7, he will speak on “Recovering Southern Plains Indigenous Songs, Representations and Knowledge Bases.” Both presentations will take place in the McCutcheon Recital Hall. There is no charge to attend.

“We are excited to have Dr. Pewewardy on campus again,” says Dr. Von Underwood, Dean of the CU School of Arts and Sciences. “As a native Lawtonian, he knows a great deal about our region, our students, and our university - in addition having a national perspective on many issues. His visit will contribute to better understanding of Native American culture and help our students, faculty, and staff to work together for student success and for new, positive partnerships for Southwest Oklahoma. I look forward to hearing him speak and perform.”

A Comanche-Kiowa, Pewewardy is currently Professor and Director of Indigenous Nations Studies at Portland State University.

For more information, contact the Cameron University School of Arts and Sciences at 580-581-2491.

Information provided by Cameron University.