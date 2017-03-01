Cameron University presents renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewe - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cameron University presents renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewewardy

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Cornel Pewewardy (Source Cameron University) Cornel Pewewardy (Source Cameron University)

LAWTON, OK- The Cameron University School of Arts and Sciences is pleased to present nationally renowned ethnologist Dr. Cornel Pewewardy in presentations that are open to the public on Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7. On Monday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m., he will speak on “Issues in Indian Country,” at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, March 7, he will speak on “Recovering Southern Plains Indigenous Songs, Representations and Knowledge Bases.” Both presentations will take place in the McCutcheon Recital Hall. There is no charge to attend.

“We are excited to have Dr. Pewewardy on campus again,” says Dr. Von Underwood, Dean of the CU School of Arts and Sciences. “As a native Lawtonian, he knows a great deal about our region, our students, and our university - in addition having a national perspective on many issues. His visit will contribute to better understanding of Native American culture and help our students, faculty, and staff to work together for student success and for new, positive partnerships for Southwest Oklahoma. I look forward to hearing him speak and perform.”  

A Comanche-Kiowa, Pewewardy is currently Professor and Director of Indigenous Nations Studies at Portland State University.

For more information, contact the Cameron University School of Arts and Sciences at 580-581-2491.

Information provided by Cameron University.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Manchester victims visited by Ariana Grande, Prince William

    Manchester victims visited by Ariana Grande, Prince William

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:05:30 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:58:00 GMT
    Singer Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attacks in the hospital Friday. (Source: CNN)Singer Ariana Grande visited victims of the Manchester attacks in the hospital Friday. (Source: CNN)

    Grande is set to host a benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside her Manchester show.

    Grande is set to host a benefit concert on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside her Manchester show.

  • Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:48:14 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:48:14 GMT

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:40:13 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:40:13 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    •   
Powered by Frankly