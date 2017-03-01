OK bill aimed at protesters could hit home for environmentalists

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) – Oklahoma environmental groups and Native Americans are speaking out against crude oil pipelines crossing through the Sooner State. However, a proposed bill that is being considered by Oklahoma lawmakers would make protests near energy sites illegal.

House Bill 1123 makes it illegal for a person to trespass or enter property “containing critical infrastructure facility without permission by the owner of the property.” Those properties include : petroleum or alumina refinery, electrical power substation or power lines, a chemical manufacturing facility, water treatment facility, wastewater treatment plant, natural gas compressor station, liquid natural gas terminal, telecommunications central switching office, cell towers or telephone poles, railroad tracks, gas processing plant, radio or television transmission facility, steelmaking facility, a dam that is regulated by the government, pipeline interconnections, natural gas storage facility, crude oil or refined products storage and distribution facilities, and above ground piping for oil, gas, hazardous liquid or chemical pipelines.

“We cannot continue to rely on fossil fuels as a primary energy source. It’s not, the climate can’t take it. Our air can’t take it. The water cannot take the contamination,” Casey Holcomb, with the Oklahoma Sierra Club, told NewsChannel 4. “We have to move immediately to invest in clean energy, renewable energy.”

According to KFOR, The Ponca Nation and Bold Oklahoma were protesting against the proposed Diamond Pipeline which would carry crude oil from Cushing to Memphis.

The bill, which recently passed in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, states that if the trespasser succeeded in damaging, destroying, vandalizing, defacing or tampering with equipment, they could face a fine up to $100,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Information provided by KFOR.