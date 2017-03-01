United Way reviews funding requests for community partners

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Volunteers with the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma are working hard to make sure the money you've donated is wisely spent.

The agency held a meeting for its community investment volunteers. The volunteers are preparing to visit all the agencies served by the United Way. They'll review funding requests, program outcomes and past performance.

It's something Community Investment Chair Katherine Moore has been involved in for the past seven years.

"The community raises these dollars. It shouldn't be a board decision on where those dollars go. It should come from volunteers within our community," said Moore.

The United Way fights for the health and safety, education, and income stability of every person in Southwest Oklahoma. It also provides funding to a number of non-profit agencies across nine counties.

To donate, visit the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s webpage.

