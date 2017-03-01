Duncan High School hosts band competition

An Oklahoma contractor accused of scamming people in four different states is now facing charges in Stephens County, along with his wife.
An Oklahoma contractor accused of scamming people in four different states is now facing charges in Stephens County, along with his wife.
Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend.
Six people are now facing charges in the shooting death of a Duncan teen in a botched robbery last weekend.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.