Duncan High School hosts band competition

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Music filled the halls of Duncan High School this afternoon as a local district band competition wrapped up.

Eighteen high schools from across Southwest Oklahoma performed for a panel of judges. Yesterday, the judges heard 5 middle and junior high schools.

The bands were being graded based on their overall sound, tone, balance, and rhythmic articulation. If the schools received 'superior' ratings from 2 of the judges, they will move on to the state competition later this month.

