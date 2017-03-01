Bill to Shield OK Public from Pornography Passes Committee - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bill to Shield OK Public from Pornography Passes Committee

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – House Bill 1472, which would require digital service providers to filter content to prevent the transmission of obscene material to consumers, passed the House Judiciary – Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee.

 “This bill begins to address the public health and safety crisis caused by the ease of access to obscene material online, specifically pornography,” said Travis Dunlap, the bill’s author. “A blatant double standard has developed in our marketplace: While state obscenity laws require blinder racks for obscene material in our brick and mortar establishments, there is no state law requiring digital blinder racks, or filters, to protect the public from obscene material in our online marketplace. Pornography is recognized as a public health crisis by legislative resolution in Utah, South Dakota, and Virginia. The National Platform for the GOP also declares pornography a public health crisis."

The bill can be read here: http://www.oklegislature.gov/BillInfo.aspx?Bill=HB1472&Session=1700

Information provided OK House of Representatives.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Supreme Court asked to let Trump travel ban take effect

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:40:28 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:40:28 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Special counsel's Trump investigation includes Manafort case

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:39:02 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:39 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:39:02 GMT

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.

  • Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:38:49 GMT
    Saturday, June 3 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-06-03 04:38:49 GMT

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly