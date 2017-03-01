Bill to Shield OK Public from Pornography Passes Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – House Bill 1472, which would require digital service providers to filter content to prevent the transmission of obscene material to consumers, passed the House Judiciary – Criminal Justice & Corrections Committee.

“This bill begins to address the public health and safety crisis caused by the ease of access to obscene material online, specifically pornography,” said Travis Dunlap, the bill’s author. “A blatant double standard has developed in our marketplace: While state obscenity laws require blinder racks for obscene material in our brick and mortar establishments, there is no state law requiring digital blinder racks, or filters, to protect the public from obscene material in our online marketplace. Pornography is recognized as a public health crisis by legislative resolution in Utah, South Dakota, and Virginia. The National Platform for the GOP also declares pornography a public health crisis."

The bill can be read here: http://www.oklegislature.gov/BillInfo.aspx?Bill=HB1472&Session=1700

Information provided OK House of Representatives.