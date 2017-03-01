Lawmakers join #fightingforfamilies week to support OK middle class and working poor families

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – State Rep. Jason Dunnington joined other Democratic representatives as part of a nationwide movement fighting for bills that would raise incomes, support creation of good jobs and level the playing field for working families.

“While some of our colleagues protect giveaways to our state’s largest corporations and wealthiest citizens, more roadblocks are being placed in the path of the most vulnerable,” said Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City. “When are we going to get serious about investing in Oklahoma’s middle class and working poor?”

Dunnington, highlighted bills filed that would have allowed for paid sick time, tax exemptions for diapers and formula, and increased funding for community health care centers. None of the bills has received a floor hearing.

“We cannot wait another day to help the people living in Oklahoma’s shadows. We spend a lot of time in the Legislature seeking to better those who already have a smoothly paved road ahead of them, and it’s time to fight for people who may be on a bumpier path,” said Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.

The #fightingforfamilies movement by State Innovation Exchange Action is a multi-state effort committed to achieving progressive change at the state level, while defending against efforts to move our country backward.

“At the end of the day, we should do everything in our power as state representatives to make sure our economy and government work for everyone, not just a wealthy few. A stronger middle class is the best and most efficient way to create a stronger Oklahoma,” said Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City.

Information provided by Oklahoma House of Representatives.