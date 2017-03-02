Duncan man critical after crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan man critical after crash

Source RNN Source RNN

SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Duncan man was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital in critical condition after a crash that killed another driver.
52-year-old Adam Hawkins was driving a two-ton truck in Seminole County when Highway Patrol says a Jeep pulled out in front of him.
The two collided and a Colorado woman driving the Jeep was killed.
The Highway Patrol says she failed to yield from a stop sign.
Hawkins reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was air-lifted to OU Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights concerned.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 11 more flu deaths in OK brings the total to 48 for the season

    11 more flu deaths in OK brings the total to 48 for the season

    Thursday, March 2 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-03-02 17:38:46 GMT

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –Eleven more Oklahomans have died in that past week from the flu virus.  Forty-eight influenza-related deaths have been recorded by the Oklahoma State Department of Health since September of 2016. There was a decrease in the number of hospitalizations in the last week; 105 people were hospitalized with the flu virus between February 22 and 28. Comanche County has had 37 hospitalizations and zero flu deaths so far this year. Stephens county reports...

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –Eleven more Oklahomans have died in that past week from the flu virus.  Forty-eight influenza-related deaths have been recorded by the Oklahoma State Department of Health since September of 2016. There was a decrease in the number of hospitalizations in the last week; 105 people were hospitalized with the flu virus between February 22 and 28. Comanche County has had 37 hospitalizations and zero flu deaths so far this year. Stephens county reports...

  • Teacher Pay: The cost of learning

    Teacher Pay: The cost of learning

    Thursday, March 2 2017 12:24 PM EST2017-03-02 17:24:23 GMT
    (Source: KSWO File)(Source: KSWO File)

    It's a priority in the legislature, and in the hearts of 44,000 educators across the state. A salary increase for teachers. It's been nearly 10 years since Oklahoma teachers saw a pay raise. Right now, their annual salary ranks 49th in the nation.

    It's a priority in the legislature, and in the hearts of 44,000 educators across the state. A salary increase for teachers. It's been nearly 10 years since Oklahoma teachers saw a pay raise. Right now, their annual salary ranks 49th in the nation.

  • Welder stolen while Indiahoma FFA team was at the county show

    Welder stolen while Indiahoma FFA team was at the county show

    Thursday, March 2 2017 12:12 PM EST2017-03-02 17:12:44 GMT

    The Indiahoma FFA was recently burglarized. While the FFA team was out of town at a county show on February 28th, the pig barn was broken into and a Lincoln electric ranger 8 mobile welder on a trailer was stolen. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.

    The Indiahoma FFA was recently burglarized. While the FFA team was out of town at a county show on February 28th, the pig barn was broken into and a Lincoln electric ranger 8 mobile welder on a trailer was stolen. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly