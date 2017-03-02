Duncan man critical after crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –Eleven more Oklahomans have died in that past week from the flu virus. Forty-eight influenza-related deaths have been recorded by the Oklahoma State Department of Health since September of 2016. There was a decrease in the number of hospitalizations in the last week; 105 people were hospitalized with the flu virus between February 22 and 28. Comanche County has had 37 hospitalizations and zero flu deaths so far this year. Stephens county reports...
It's a priority in the legislature, and in the hearts of 44,000 educators across the state. A salary increase for teachers. It's been nearly 10 years since Oklahoma teachers saw a pay raise. Right now, their annual salary ranks 49th in the nation.
The Indiahoma FFA was recently burglarized. While the FFA team was out of town at a county show on February 28th, the pig barn was broken into and a Lincoln electric ranger 8 mobile welder on a trailer was stolen. If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.
At his confirmation hearings, the attorney general denied he had communications with the Russians as part of Trump’s campaign.
The House author of a bill that could clear the way for the sale of the Grand River Dam Authority in northeastern Oklahoma says she doesn't plan to push her measure this year.
