First Alert Weather Day: Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A "First Alert Weather Day" has been issued for Saturday.

"First Alert Weather Days" are new to 7News and your First Alert Weather Team, but they are meant to bring awareness and attention to severe weather that could pose a threat to your safety, damage to your property or worse.  Typically for the spring season, you will see this when parts of Texoma could be impacted by very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Quiet to start your Saturday but that will change as we head into the afternoon hours. Storms will start firing up along a dry line by early afternoon and continue to push from west to east into the evening and overnight hours heading into Sunday. The main threats are going to be golf ball size hail, winds up to 70 mph and flash flooding is possible. Another round of thunderstorms work their way through tomorrow afternoon but these look to just be heavy rain makers. As the upper level low continues to push across Texoma, we could see some spotty showers tomorrow evening and into early Monday morning. By the time this system is all said and done, we could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Now is a great time to make sure you have our First Alert Weather app downloaded.  You'll have access to our live interactive radar, the hour-by-hour forecasts, video updates from your First Alert Weather Team and severe watches and warnings sent directly to your phone.  You can also stay updated by following us on Facebook at "KSWO7News" and watching our newscast this weekend.  Remember, You Can Count on Us!

