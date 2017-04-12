7News Editorial: Severe Weather Show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Recently, KSWO ran the 5th Season Severe Weather Show followed by a 5th Season First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Event April 8th at the Museum of The Great Plains.

With Texoma being in the area known as tornado alley, this is a region that does see tornadoes and other severe weather events. For this reason, KSWO, along with our sister station KAUZ, created a warning system called First Alert to highlight potential severe weather event days 72 hours before it occurs so that you and your family can be prepared.

With a large military population in the region, there are many new people to the area who may not be familiar with these severe weather events. As the historic tornado of 1979 and recent storms show, this is an area that has to be more alert for weather conditions. It’s important that you educate yourself and have a plan.

If you haven’t seen the 5th Season show, log onto KSWO.com and watch it. If you don’t have our app on your phone, go to your app store and download the First Alert 7 Weather App. We will also continue to keep you alerted on air with notice 72 hours before a potential event occurs. First Alert Weather is another reason you can count on us to keep you and your family safe with KSWO 7News.

