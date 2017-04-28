Enter the Kids Air Quality Art Contest for your chance to win a new bike

This contest is open to elementary school children, Kindergarten through third grade in the Lawton area. Entrants can also mail in their Air Quality 2017 coloring page with their name, gender, address, phone number, grade, and name of school on the coloring sheet to KSWO, 1401 SE 60th Street Lawton, OK 73501, or returned to your teacher by May 15th to be eligible. The winners will be chosen by a random drawing. One (1) girl and one (1) boy will each receive a brand-new bicycle.