Lawton resident receives keys to new Habitat for Humanity home

LAWTON, OK (KWSO) - A Lawton resident became a new proud homeowner on Sunday thanks to Lawton Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity organization. The Wandick family received keys to their new home on Southwest 11th Street. Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing and homelessness worldwide.

"It's not every day someone gets blessed to be a new homeowner,” said Veetta Wandick, the woman who received the Habitat for Humanity home.

Veetta was in awe while walking through the new house she can now call home. She and her three daughters were qualified to receive the home after applying through the Habitat for Humanity homeowners program. Veetta completed 300 community service hours with her kids as a requirement to getting the key.

Chantor Wandick said her mom is the reason they have this opportunity.

“She does any and everything for us,” said Chantor “To make sure we have and we are happy."

President Lawton Fort Sill's Habitat for Humanity Patty Neuwirth said she couldn't think of a better person to get the keys to a new home besides Veetta.

"She's a hardworking lady,” said Neuwirth. “A mother raising three daughters and working hard. So, she's really great to work with."

She said the reason they do the what they do is to provide an opportunity for people like Veetta, who normally wouldn't qualify for a mortgage, but are hardworking.

"It's a life-changing experience to own your own home and have a place that's yours and how Veetta told me the other day, this is something she's got and she's going to leave for her kids,” said Neuwirth.

City of Lawton Ward 7 Councilwoman Gay McGahee also welcomed Veetta to her new neighborhood.

She said her hope is more people like Veetta move into her ward.

"It's great for this particular area because we need people in this area because of home ownership breed stability and when you bring in this stable family,” said McGahee. “They will be a benefit to all that's going on."

Chantor said her hope is to receive the keys to the home one day just like her mom, but right now she's just thankful for the upgrade from where they used to live.

"Having sisters in just a two bedroom all being in one,” said Chantor. “This is lovely having your own room, own space."

Veetta said she's simply overjoyed to have the community support and keys to a new home.

"I feel love. A lot of love,” said Veetta.

For more information on how to get involved with the Lawton Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity, you can find an application online here.

