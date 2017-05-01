CANCELED: Subject of Lawton 'Silver Alert' found in New Mexico

UPDATE: Louis Encalade has been found in New Mexico.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Police in Lawton have issued a silver alert as they are looking for an 87-year-old. They are looking for Louis Encalade, last seen at Northwest 72nd Street on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. He was driving a 2014 maroon Chevy Silverado pickup with Oklahoma handicap license plate number HV-647.

Authorities believe he is heading to Oklahoma City, as he told his family last night that he was on I-44. They said it is not known exactly where he was when he called because the call dropped.

He suffers from dementia and bone deficiency and prostate cancer. He does not take his prescribed medication.

Louis has a semi-auto pistol with him.

According to family members, this is the 2nd time in a month that Louis has gone missing and the last time he was found in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

