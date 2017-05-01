CANCELED: Subject of Lawton 'Silver Alert' found in New Mexico - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CANCELED: Subject of Lawton 'Silver Alert' found in New Mexico

Source KSWO Source KSWO

UPDATE: Louis Encalade has been found in New Mexico.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Police in Lawton have issued a silver alert as they are looking for an 87-year-old. They are looking for Louis Encalade, last seen at Northwest 72nd Street on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. He was driving a 2014 maroon Chevy Silverado pickup with Oklahoma handicap license plate number HV-647.

Authorities believe he is heading to Oklahoma City, as he told his family last night that he was on I-44. They said it is not known exactly where he was when he called because the call dropped.

He suffers from dementia and bone deficiency and prostate cancer. He does not take his prescribed medication.

Louis has a semi-auto pistol with him.

According to family members, this is the 2nd time in a month that Louis has gone missing and the last time he was found in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:52 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:52 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor, paramedic

    Police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor, paramedic

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:49 GMT

    Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.

    Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:40 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:40 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    •   
Powered by Frankly