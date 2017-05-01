Former Oklahoma AG Edmondson announces bid for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Former Democratic Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson is jumping into the race for governor in 2018.

The former four-term attorney general announced on his website Monday that he would seek the Democratic nomination for the open governor's seat.

Edmondson has scheduled press conferences in Tulsa and Oklahoma City to formally launch his campaign.

The 70-year-old Edmondson sounded a bipartisan tone in his announcement and touted his record for taking on foreign corporations, Wall Street and tobacco companies during his time as attorney general. He also criticized the Republican-controlled Legislature for the current budget crisis and catering to special interests.

Edmondson ran for governor in 2010, but lost a close Democratic primary race against then-Lt. Gov. Jari Askins.

He's been in private practice for the last six years.

