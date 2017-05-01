Suspect in weekend homicide arrested by Duncan police

Duncan Police are investigating a homicide which was discovered on Saturday evening.

Police say they were called in reference to a missing person on Saturday night. An officer was sent to the home of 64-year-old Cecil Jackson in the 1000 block of West Elder. When they arrived, they found the house secured but as they were checking they found what was believed to be a body in the backyard.

The officer who responded secured the scene and an investigation began.

Officers confirmed it was a body in the backyard and obtained a search warrant for the home. They also began interviewing individuals and were able to identify a suspect.

The suspect, James King, was tracked to the Newcastle Casino and was detained there until Duncan Police detectives could arrive. He was then arrested and transported back to Duncan.

King is being held in the Stephens County Jail and is expected to be formally arraigned later this week.

