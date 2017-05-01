Voters head to the polls May 9th for Special Cache Public School Bond proposition

CACHE, OK (KSWO)- Voters will go to the polls May 9th for the Special Cache Public School Bond proposition.

Early voting will be held at the Court House on May 4th and May 5th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 9th.

Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.