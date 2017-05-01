OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in SE OK

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- At the request of the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI special agents investigate an officer-involved fatal shooting on April 30th near Tom.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man walking down a road near Tom with a gun threatening to kill people. When deputies arrived in the area, a deputy saw a pickup truck leaving a home near the area where the subject was seen. The driver lived at the residence and told authorities he was giving the passenger, whom he did not know, a ride.

The deputy asked the passenger if he had a weapon. The subject showed the deputy a gun in his waistband. The subject then grabbed the handgun and put it to his head. The deputies tried to get Devin Hawkins, 32, to put down the gun and get out of the truck. He refused and pointed the gun at the sheriff, firing at least one time.

The deputies then shot Hawkins, killing him. No one else was injured.

