Calling all Entrepreneurs: Walmart Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

OK (KSWO)- Walmart wants inventors and entrepreneurs across Oklahoma to pitch their products to company buyers at a daylong event at Walmart’s global headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas on June 28. Registration is at walmart-jump.com; the deadline is May 18.

“We have been a supplier with Walmart for nearly 35 years, and the relationship has allowed us to grow and provide additional jobs,” said Scotty Hampton, Vice President of Sales at Magic Bait. “This year we were interested in expanding our product for saltwater fishing, and Walmart helped us through that process. They are a great partner.”

Magic Bait is a family-owned and -operated manufacturing company in the sport fishing industry based in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Walmart buyers will make deals ranging from supplying product to a handful of stores in a local market, to supplying hundreds or thousands of stores as well as Sam’s Club locations and Walmart.com.

“We are excited to once again invite businesses from all 50 states to meet with Walmart buyers who have one goal in mind: to buy more American products for our stores, clubs and Walmart.com,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart’s vice president of U.S. Manufacturing. “By investing in products supporting American jobs, we are able to bring new products to our shelves our customers want and new jobs to our communities. Increasing domestic manufacturing will help create additional jobs in the U.S., and that's good for American businesses.”

Walmart is committed to American renewal by boosting job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs over 10 years.

