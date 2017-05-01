Free Program for OK Schools Tracks Student Fitness

An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Bert Franklin’s former girlfriend is expected to appear on Dr. Phil today. Bert Franklin is the Tulsa dentist charged with murdering her 19-month-old son. The episode is called "Caught On Camera: My Married Dentist Lover Accused Of Murdering My Son." Roxanne Randall describes her relationship with Franklin.
