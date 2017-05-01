Free Program for OK Schools Tracks Student Fitness

OK (KSWO)- In recognition of National Physical Education and Sports Week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reminds educators about a free program available to measure fitness levels of students.

FitnessGram is a tool which provides an accurate assessment of each student’s physical fitness. FitnessGram generates a confidential report for each student containing individual data and positive reinforcement which can be used for individual goal setting to improve overall health. This provides teachers and administrators with program planning support and communication tools to educate about the importance of physical fitness for health and academic success.

FitnessGram is being offered to schools throughout the state at no cost. All equipment, training and resources needed to assess students are at no cost.

For information about how to get FitnessGram in schools or districts in your area, contact the OSDH at (405) 271-3619 or email Bill Cash at BillC@health.ok.gov.

