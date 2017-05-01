Illinois River crests, residents warned to evacuate

TAHLEQUAH, OK (KSWO)- The Illinois River appears to have crested near Tahlequah overnight and it could break a record set just two years ago.

Authorities spent yesterday warning people along the basin to evacuate. The area is home to quite a few resorts and rafting businesses.

Once again, they're looking at costly repairs and not much time to get everything cleaned up for their busy summer tourist season. For others, it's more than just business.

"Reason I come down and checked is to make sure I've got a house to live in. I may be homeless next week," said Donald Ward.

Again, the river appears to have crested overnight around 32 feet, which would be a record. We're still waiting for confirmation on that number.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.