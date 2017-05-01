Lawton Road expected to be closed thru May 8th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We have a road closure to report in Lawton starting today.

Northwest 20th Street from Cache to Baldwin Avenue will be closed for repairs.

The city plans to have the road reopen on May 8th, that's next Monday. They say that is dependent on weather conditions this week.

