Fate of Independence Arch at the state fairgrounds is in limbo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma woman is asking state fair officials to put back an arch that came down this weekend during strong storms.

That happened in Oklahoma City. The Independence Arch that stood on the state fairgrounds for more than 40 years came down and broke when strong winds hit the area.

Now, the daughter of the man who designed the arch is speaking out.

"Every time I drove by this part of town, I would just feel like 'that's my daddy, he's going to be there forever,'" said Pamela Fahey.



She says she hopes to see the arch back up soon. State fair officials have not said if they will rebuild it, though they have been assessing the damage to see what can be salvaged.

