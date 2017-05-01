Mother of infant allegedly killed by Tulsa dentist to appear on Dr. Phil

TULSA, OK (News on 6)- Bert Franklin’s former girlfriend is expected to appear on Dr. Phil today. Bert Franklin is the Tulsa dentist charged with murdering her 19-month-old son.

The episode is called "Caught On Camera: My Married Dentist Lover Accused Of Murdering My Son."

Roxanne Randall describes her relationship with Franklin. Randall and a team of prosecutors believe not only did security cameras catch him killing baby Lincoln Lewis, but they also caught him casually eating a pizza afterward.

Court papers show doctors at the hospitals stated the baby Lincoln appeared to have brain injuries and displayed signs of blunt force trauma to the head just before his July 18th death.

Franklin is still currently in the Oklahoma County Jail.

