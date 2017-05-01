Megan Tilly appointed to the Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Commission

A Texas state agency has withdrawn its ownership claim to 10 microfilm Bibles that Apollo astronauts took into space, leading an Oklahoma judge to award them to an author who says they were bequeathed to her.
Legislation that imposes a fee on tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder games and other professional sporting events has been approved by the Oklahoma House.
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.
