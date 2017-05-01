Megan Tilly appointed to the Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) –Assistant Attorney General Megan Tilly will serve on the Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission.

“Megan Tilly’s skills of managing the attorney general’s multicounty grand jury unit will be invaluable to the other members of the Workers’ Compensation Commission,” said Governor Mary Fallin. “Through her experience with her agency’s workers’ compensation fraud unit, she knows that good businesses treat their workers – especially injured workers – fairly.”

Tilly will serve a six-year term that expires in August 2023, pending confirmation by the state Senate. She will replace Robert Gilliland.

The Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Commission was created in 2013 as mandated by the state’s landmark workers' compensation reform law. It is made up of three members, each appointed by the governor.

