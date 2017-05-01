Hispanic Cultural Day Celebrated at State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Three dozen exhibits were set up in conjunction with the celebration of Hispanic Cultural Day 2017 at the state capitol.

“This event is something we felt was important, given the contributions of the Hispanic community across the state, particularly at a time when we’ve been caught up in debates about immigration,” said state Rep. Monroe Nichols, coordinator of the celebration. “This is a rich history in Oklahoma and an important part of our state,” the Tulsa Democrat said.

Long before the Oklahoma Land Run 128 years ago, Oklahoma’s cowboy culture, vocabulary, riding and ranching practices were influenced by Mexican vaqueros throughout the 18th and 19th centuries.

Along with the food, music and other activities at the Capitol associated with Hispanic Cultural Day, the Oklahoma House of Representatives unanimously endorsed House Resolution 1016, which commemorated the day as Hispanic Cultural Day in Oklahoma “in recognition of the heritage and culture of Hispanics and the immense contributions of Hispanics” to Oklahoma.

