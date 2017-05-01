Lawton Fire Fighters Fill the Boot for Local MDA Families

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Members of the Lawton Local 1882 and the Muscular Dystrophy Association will kick off their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to benefit children and adults affected by muscle disease throughout the Lawton area on May 2nd, 3rd , 4th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Walmarts on Sheridan Road and Quanah Parker Trailway.

“In 2014 MDA and fire fighters celebrated 60 years of proud partnership, joined together in the fight against life-threatening muscle disease, said Executive Director Lori Seymore. “Fire fighters in the Lawton area do more for MDA and the families we serve than any other group, dedicating countless hours of their time every year participating in Fill the Boot drives and at MDA Summer Camp. We're grateful for the support of these inspiring, selfless individuals who have made a profound impact on our families’ health, wellbeing, and quality of life.”

More than 150 members of the Lawton IAFF Local 1882 will be with boots in hand for this year’s drive.



Funds raised through 2017 in the Lawton Fill the Boot drive will help support MDA's programs of worldwide research, specialized health care services, and day-to-day support – which includes sending children affected by muscular dystrophy and related diseases to a weeklong, barrier-free MDA summer camp in Hinton, OK.



