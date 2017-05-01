Lawton welcomes first Community Relations Director - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton welcomes first Community Relations Director

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton's first Community Relations Director spent her first day on the job Monday.

Tiffany Vrska is a Lawton native who graduated from Eisenhower and Cameron University. 

She said she learned a lot about the city as a reporter for the Lawton Constitution, and most recently with the media division of Lawton Public Schools, and is excited to now work for the city.

She says with a community our size a Community Relations Director is needed, not only for the staff but also for the citizens.

"It'll take the load off of the City Manager and Assistant City Manager as well as disseminating information and being a media liaison and doing the things that they don't always have time and make a priority, which will increase our visibility and transparency and I'm just really excited to be here and to be the first one to do it," She said.

Vrska said she's looking for to getting to know the city departments and divisions better and letting the community know what's going on.

