Sorority kicks off week of events

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - On Monday, local alums of a national sorority kicked off a week of discussion of challenges we all face by taking a look at how to manage day-to-day stress.

Each May, the members of Delta Sigma Theta celebrate May Week to emphasize the importance of higher education to the community, particularly African-American women.



The speaker at Monday’s event said there are positive and negative stresses and knowing the difference is important, as well as how we react to those stresses.



The chapter's vice-president Sheryl White says her favorite part of this week is bringing to light various problems that are plaguing our community.

"We are very concerned about some of the issues that are going on within our communities all across the country,” White said. “This is a way to bring information and awareness to those that may not know or may not have what they need to better themselves."



On Tuesday they're going to be talking about political awareness, later this week they'll discuss community awareness, economic development, and educational development.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.