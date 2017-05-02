10 charged after marijuana is found in child's Easter basket - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

10 charged after marijuana is found in child's Easter basket

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma say 10 people have been charged with drug-related offenses after a marijuana cigarette found inside a child's Easter basket at a school led police to a home were marijuana was growing.

The Shawnee News-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2qtNQBY ) that the police investigation began last month after a teacher who was counting Easter eggs discovered the marijuana cigarette inside a student's basket at school. Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano says the basket had been dropped off by the student's aunt.

Lozano says officers later executed a search warrant at a home where officers found marijuana plants growing in Styrofoam containers. She says officers also found drug paraphernalia and a shotgun in the home.

Ten people who were in at the home at the time were charged last week by prosecutors.

Information from: The Shawnee News-Star, http://www.news-star.com

