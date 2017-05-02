LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The city of Lawton wants to remind you that May is flood insurance awareness month. Only flood insurance covers flood damage and anyone, including renters, can buy coverage for their contents!

If your house does flood, call Stormwater management to report the damage. Report illicit discharges, leaks and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 581-3565.

Stormwater runoff is the biggest source of water pollution but you can be the solution. Remember only rain down the storm drain! Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US or call 581-DIRT, that’s 580-581-3478.

This message brought to you by City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division.