Man stabbed at Langston University

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A man is in a hospital this morning after he was stabbed at Langston University. Paramedics say the victim had multiple wounds.

He was flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center, but there's no word on his condition right now.

A spokesperson for Langston says the crime appears to be isolated and they're still working with university police to learn more. The school's vice-president says they're not aware of any ongoing threats near or on campus.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.