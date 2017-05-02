Charges filed against women accused of shooting boyfriend - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Charges filed against women accused of shooting boyfriend

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Charges have been filed against a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend with a shotgun in Comanche County. Carrie Smith is now facing three charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony.

Officials say last Wednesday, she shot her boyfriend, Edwin Fry Jr. with a shotgun at a home near Meers.

Fry was taken to the hospital to be treated and told investigators that he did not want to press charges against her, saying she simply had a bad day, but prosecutors proceeded with the case anyway.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Phone for you, Mr President: Trump, Putin call set Tuesday

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:33:31 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:33:31 GMT

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:33:22 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:33:22 GMT

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

    The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.

  • Police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor, paramedic

    Police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor, paramedic

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:32:49 GMT

    Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.

    Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas neighborhood.

    •   
Powered by Frankly