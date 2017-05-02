Charges filed against women accused of shooting boyfriend

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Charges have been filed against a woman accused of shooting her boyfriend with a shotgun in Comanche County. Carrie Smith is now facing three charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony.

Officials say last Wednesday, she shot her boyfriend, Edwin Fry Jr. with a shotgun at a home near Meers.

Fry was taken to the hospital to be treated and told investigators that he did not want to press charges against her, saying she simply had a bad day, but prosecutors proceeded with the case anyway.

