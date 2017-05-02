Chickasha police search for shooting suspect

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Police in Chickasha are looking for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting last night. The victim was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City and is expected to survive.



Police said when they got to the scene, the suspect had already left. Authorities said the victim was driving when he got into an argument with the suspect, who then shot him.

Police said the victim and suspect both know each other.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.