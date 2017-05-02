Town Hall in Tillman County to discuss closing Davidson High School

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Davidson School district is holding a town hall meeting on May 2nd to talk about the future of their Tillman County school.

Voters will decide next Tuesday whether to close their high school and become an elementary-only district. It's due to declining enrollment and state budget cuts.

Tonight's meeting is set for seven in the school cafeteria.

