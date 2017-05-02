Arvest One Million Meals Campaign Reaches Halfway Point

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)— Arvest Bank announced the campaign has exceeded 500,000 meals, or halfway to its goal since April 3rd.

“We are excited to announce our 1 Million Meals campaign has raised more than 546,302 meals so far,” Lindsay Roman, Marketing Specialist of Arvest Bank, said. “We’ve received generous support from our partners, customers and community, and can’t thank them enough for their help. Every single donation made so far will help us reach our goal of raising one million meals, and we look forward to realizing that goal sometime within the next month.”

Arvest Bank Southwest Oklahoma has partnered with the Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christians Concerned, Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Elgin Community Food Bank, and Walters Food for Kids. The organizations will receive all of the nonperishable food and monetary donations made in the Arvest Southwest Oklahoma market through June 3.

Residents of Southwest Oklahoma can help support these organizations by dropping off nonperishable food items or monetary donations at any local Arvest branch or by calling 866-952-9523.

For more information about 1 Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.