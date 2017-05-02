LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, May 6 the Lawton Farmers Market will host their Fourth Annual Dog Days at the Lawton Farmers Market from 8:00 a.m.- Noon. Bring your dogs to the market for a morning of shopping and four-legged fun.

Dr. Catrina Black and Dr. Holly Lunsford from Midtown Animal Hospital will be offering full sets of canine vaccinations for the half price of $30, plus a free heartworm screening with each set of canine shots.

Other canine organizations will be on hand, including Pampered Pups Mobile Grooming with free nail trimming, Clips and Dips with coupons for free nail trimming as well as bandanas and canine cologne, Paws with Love, and a variety of other dog-oriented booths.

Lawton Farmers Market Doggie Bags will be given away to the first 100 people and their canine companion who bring a can or bag of dog food for donation to the local animal shelter, and each donor will be entered in various drawings for doggie prizes.

“This is something new we are doing this year to help collect much-needed dog food for the Lawton Animal Shelter,” said Cathy Field. “To receive one of our goody bags this year you have to make a donation to the animal shelter, whether it is a can or a bag of dog food, and you have to have your dog with you at the market the day of the event. In addition, you are then eligible to enter one of several drawings we will be having, including a bag of doggie treats donated by Petsense and a free grooming certificate from Pampered Pups.”

The event will be held at the Lawton Farmers Market location, 920 SW Sheridan Rd., Great Plains Coliseum, in conjunction with the regular farmers’ market.

