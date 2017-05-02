Oklahoma House passes professional sporting event ticket fee - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma House passes professional sporting event ticket fee

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Legislation that imposes a fee on tickets for Oklahoma City Thunder games and other professional sporting events has been approved by the Oklahoma House.

The House voted 69-20 for the measure Tuesday and sent it to the Senate for consideration.

The bill by Republican Rep. Leslie Osborne of Mustang imposes a $1 fee on the sale of tickets of less than $50 and $2 for tickets of $50 or more. Professional sporting events covered by the measure include hockey, baseball, basketball, football, arena football and soccer.

Osborn says the bill will raise an estimated $2.6 million to help fill a projected budget hole of $878 million next year.

Opponents say the fee imposes a heavier burden on working-class families than the wealthy.

House Bill 2361: http://bit.ly/2p59NGl

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    US firm in Iraq ignores smuggling, security risks for F-16s

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:04:40 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Government-wide spending bill headed for a House vote

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-03 14:02:16 GMT

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

    The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.

  • Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Family wants officer who shot black teen charged with crime

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:03 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:03:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-05-03 13:24:50 GMT

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly