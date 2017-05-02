Man caught in rock crusher in Altus - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man caught in rock crusher in Altus

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Altus Fire, Police and EMS were called to the 1500 block of west Broadway to rescue a male construction worker that had been caught by a rock crusher.

Jackson County EMS transported the accident victim to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released at this time.

