Man caught in rock crusher in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Shortly after 11:00 a.m. Altus Fire, Police and EMS were called to the 1500 block of west Broadway to rescue a male construction worker that had been caught by a rock crusher.

Jackson County EMS transported the accident victim to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released at this time.

