Governor Mary Fallin Appointed Co-chair of Council of Governors by White House

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin announced that President Donald J. Trump has appointed her as co-chair of the Council of Governors.

Ten governors serving on this bipartisan national council focuses on effective collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments on issues related to the National Guard, homeland security, and disaster response.

“It is an honor to have been named co-chair of the Council of Governors by President Trump,” said Fallin. “As a previous chair of the National Governors Association, I look forward to continuing my excellent working relationships with the other governors to provide suggestions and solutions on national security matters. I know, as a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, that finding effective answers to homeland security efforts in our states is critical.”

“Enhancing the security of our nation is an issue that impacts all of us, and with Oklahoma’s National Guard mobilizing and deploying more soldiers per capita than any state in the nation since 9-11, it is especially important to Oklahoma,” said Fallin.

