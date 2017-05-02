Lawton Firefighters kick off Fill the Boot campaign at local Wal-Marts to benefit MDA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you've noticed some firefighters at our local Wal-Marts, no need to be alarmed. It's part of their Fill the Boot campaign.

Today, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Lawton Firefighters will be outside of the Wal-Marts on Sheridan and Quanah Parker.

Every cent raised goes right back to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. MDA's Fill the Boot campaign is a tradition, where thousands of firefighters across the country hit the street to ask for donations. And there's not a minimum amount for a donation.

"Change in your pocket, one dollar bill, whatever you're able to donate, every little bit helps,” explained Corporal Alex Hadley with the Lawton Fire Department.

Last year, the Lawton Fire Department raised $20,000 and they're hoping to do better this year. You can stop by Sheridan Road or Quanah Parker Wal-Marts anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., today, Wednesday or Thursday to make a donation.

