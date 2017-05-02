Road to close for ribbon cutting to signify the completion of the 2nd Street Enhancement Project

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Beginning on May 3rd, Ferris Avenue from 2nd Street to NE Dearborn Avenue will be closed for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

On Wednesday at 10:00 AM, there will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to signify the completion of the 2nd Street Enhancement Project from C Avenue to Ferris Avenue. The ceremony will be held on the Southeast corner of 2nd Street and Ferris Ave. Major Fitch, Councilman Tanner and Councilman Jackson will be the host and speakers for the event.

This work began in 2008. The impression of brick inlay at each of the street intersections is a representation of the Wichita Mountains. This Enhancement Project provided wide sidewalks to safely walk from the City of Lawton Mall to Elmer Thomas Park. The new sidewalks meet all American Disability Associations (ADA) requirements to ensure citizens can safely travel from C Ave to Ferris Ave.

